Ukraine/winter: western generators can bring power to the people

What present would Ukrainians like most for Christmas? Victory and peace aside, a steady supply of power is top of the list. In war-torn Kyiv the lights go out regularly due to Russian attacks on infrastructure. Portable diesel generators from the EU and the US offer some relief.

Many more are needed. A decentralised generation system would make winter more bearable in the Ukrainian capital, the hub of Ukraine’s war effort. Private companies have the equipment but cannot act without western government support.

A one megawatt power capacity generator fits inside a 40ft shipping container. The machines are used in places that are off grid because of remoteness — mining camps, for example — or due to crises. They have turned up in war zones from Iraq to Angola, and in Japan following the Fukushima disaster. Manufacturers and rental companies include Aggreko of the UK, Sweden’s Atlas Copco and Caterpillar in the US.

Power industry executives say the generators could keep power flowing to Kyiv hospitals and homes if the west could only get them there. Sited on the roadside, they would feed directly into the local electricity network. Relatively small and mobile, they would be harder for Russia to locate and attack than fixed infrastructure.

How many are needed? Allowing for refugees, Lex estimates there are about 600,000 households left in Kyiv. A 1MW generator can power some 400 homes. That means 1,500 generators should be sufficient.

The world fleet of generators belonging to big temporary power companies exceeds 10,000. However, many are already deployed, for example for back-up power for German businesses.

There are further obstacles. The generators cost thousands of dollars a month to rent. They consume expensive diesel at a cost that is a multiple of rental charges. Trading at over $813 per ton, the price of the fuel is a quarter above the five-year average. Getting enough into Ukraine and distributing it to thousands of generators would be a logistical challenge.

The biggest issue for temporary power companies is that they balk at the idea of sending staff into a war zone as dangerous as Ukraine. Deploying equipment where it could be blown up or stolen is a further issue.

Western leaders would therefore need to hatch a scheme to underwrite losses and distribute generators via the Ukrainian government. Over to you, Messrs Sunak, Biden, Kristersson and Zelenskyy.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us whether you think mass deployment of generators to Kyiv would be feasible in the comments section below