Ukrainian general says Putin planning new offensive from north

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north
A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.
Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.
Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.
Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said there is mounting evidence of Russia planning another broad offensive in February.
Mr Reznikov said half of Russia’s conscripted 300,000 troops may enter the battlefield after finishing their training.
“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately….It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February,” he told The Guardian.
On Friday, Russia carried out waves of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Crews are continuing to search for survivors across several Ukrainian cities.
Watch: Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north
Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north
Emily Atkinson18 December 2022 08:00
Putin readies hypersonic ‘invincible’ missile
Russia’s ministry of defense announced that a regiment with the intercontinental hypersonic “Avangard” missile system has entered combat duty.
The ministry noted that the missile system, reportedly being installed in an underground launch silo in the Orenburg region, will increase the combat capabilities of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.
Mr Putin claimed the missile to be “invincible” in 2018 and said it can hit any target on Earth in under 30 minutes, traveling at 27 times the speed of sound, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Emily Atkinson18 December 2022 07:30
ICYMI: CIA says Kremlin not serious about negotiations
CIA director Bill Burns told PBS NewsHour that Kremlin is not serious about “real negotiation” with Ukraine.
“Most conflicts end in negotiations, but that requires a seriousness on the part of the Russians in this instance that I don’t think we see… it’s not our assessment that the Russians are serious at this point about a real negotiation,” Mr Burns said on Friday.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also reiterated in its analysis that Russian president Vladimir Putin does not seem interested in negotiating seriously with Ukraine.
The ISW says Mr Putin likely views any ceasefire and negotiation window as an opportunity to allow the recuperation of Russian troops to relaunch operations
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 06:55
Kremlin likely trying to ‘rehabilitate’ Russian defense ministry’s image
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted in its latest analysis that the Kremlin is likely attempting to depict Vladimir Putin as a competent wartime leader, and to “rehabilitate” the defense ministry’s image by publicising Mr Putin’s recent meeting with his military chiefs.
Russia’s state-controlled media as well as the defense ministry published footage of Mr Putin’s meeting with the generals.
The footage showed that Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and the Commander of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin were in attendance.
ISW noted that the Kremlin likely publicised the meeting to present Putin as being thoroughly engaged with the planning and execution of the war in Ukraine.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 06:30
Ukraine setting up around 10,000 new ‘invincibility centres’
Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry announced yesterday that plans are underway to triple the number of “invincibility centres” across the country.
These shelters allow people to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet amid Russia’s strikes targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine.
On Friday, Russia launched over 70 missiles at Ukraine, hitting numerous energy and water infrastructure sites across several cities.
While 60 of the 76 Russian missiles were intercepted, some hit their targets, affecting nine power generation facilities nationwide, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 06:00
China paying close attention to Russia’s Ukraine invasion, CIA director says
CIA director Bill Burns told PBS that China has been paying close attention to Russia‘s “poor military performance” in Ukraine.
“I don’t think any foreign leader has paid more careful attention to that war and Russia’s poor military performance than Xi Jinping has, as he thinks about his own ambitions in Taiwan and elsewhere,” Mr Burns was quoted saying.
He added that there could be “some limits” to the partnership between Russia and China, pointing to the Chinese president’s reluctance to supply the kind of military assistance to Putin that he’s asked for amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 05:40
‘Over million calls made to Ukraine’s surrender hotline service’
Ukraine’s defense ministry said over 1.2 million calls have been made to the country’s “I Want to Live” hotline.
The hotline service allows Russians, either themselves or their units, to surrender to the Ukrainian army.
These appeals for surrender come as Russia’s deaths in Ukraine near 100,000.
“They save their lives, and fewer will be at the front,” Vitaliy Matvienko, a spokesperson of the project, told the Kyiv Post last month.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 05:20
Russia’s defense minister inspects Moscow’s troops involved in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly inspected troops involved in the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
While the defense ministry said Mr Shoigu interacted with troops “on the frontline” and at a “command post,” it is unclear when the visit took place or if he visited the troops in Ukraine itself, according to Reuters.
The defense ministry’s statement comes a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin met with his military chiefs, including Mr Shoigu, to plan further how Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine should proceed.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 04:58
Putin met his generals same day Russian airstrikes targeted Ukrainian infrastructure
Vladimir Putin met his military heads on the same day Russia targeted key electricity and water infrastructure across Ukrainian cities in waves of airstrikes, BBC reported.
Mr Putin’s meeting with his generals comes as Ukrainian defense chiefs believe Russia is likely planning another major offensive in February.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist last week that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 04:40
Investigation shows how Russia’s invasion was plagued by poor planning
A new investigation by the New York Times shows how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was riddled with poor planning, including instances of troops lacking sufficient food, maps, and medical supplies.
The report suggests that some of Russia’s troops were forced to use 1970s-era Kalashnikov rifles and having to use Wikipedia to read instructions for using some weapons.
Citing interviews with members of Russia’s naval brigade, the report noted that some of the newly-enlisted Russian fighters had little experience with guns and spoke of having few bullets to use.
Vishwam Sankaran18 December 2022 04:20
Source link