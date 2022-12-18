Ukrainian general warns of possible Russian invasion from north

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.

Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.

Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.

Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said there is mounting evidence of Russia planning another broad offensive in February.

Mr Reznikov said half of Russia’s conscripted 300,000 troops may enter the battlefield after finishing their training.

“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately….It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February,” he told The Guardian.

On Friday, Russia carried out waves of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Crews are continuing to search for survivors across several Ukrainian cities.