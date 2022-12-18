UK’s prettiest winter staycation destination is a ‘wonderland’

While many tourists flock to Cornwall during the summer, the pretty town of St Ives has plenty of festive magic to offer.

Holidaycottages experts said: “Whilst you might associate St Ives with sunny surf-ready shores, the Cornish town really comes alive at Christmas, making it the perfect winter beauty spot for those looking for a holiday hideaway.

“The town’s Christmas market opens on December 2, so you can sneak in some last-minute Christmas shopping, and for those adrenaline chasers staying over the festive period, there is even a Boxing Day dip in the sea you can brave!”

After a chilly day exploring the Cornish coastline, tourists could pick up some fish and chips to enjoy at their holiday home.