ULEZ expansion could lead to ‘more congestion’ and ‘pressure’

Mr Hixon added: “ULEZ is important, especially when it comes to encouraging the move to electric vehicles.

“However, the impact this might have on individuals in the area is unclear, it can be assumed that most people will have compliant vehicles but I would recommend they check this before leaving it too late.

“By tackling the issue earlier, vehicle prices should remain reasonable – however, there is no telling whether there will be a surge in prices once these regulations become more widespread.

“As there has been mention of grants and loans to help support those who are struggling to purchase compliant vehicles, it can be assumed that Government support will be there for those who aren’t able to make this change immediately.