US star reacts after guest ‘turned down’ Meghan Markle

TV producer Andy Cohen admitted Meghan Markle, 41, was “gleeful” when she had to remind him the pair had met twice before the former actress became royalty. The Watch What Happens Live (WHHL) host, 54, appeared on an episode of Archetypes last month, during which he introduced himself to her, saying it was “nice to meet her”, only for the Duchess to “happily” remind him that they’d actually met twice in the past.

Bethenny Frankel, 52, addressed the pair’s conversation in a recent episode of her Just B podcast sharing that she “respected” Meghan’s move.

During the Archetypes podcast, the interaction between Meghan and Andy unfolded at the start of their interview, when the TV host told the Duchess it was “nice to meet” her – only for her to reply: “It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before, [but] you’ll never remember it.”

Andy was shocked he had previously met the former actress but she explained they first met at a Bravo event and added she was a huge fan of the Real Housewives executive producer.

“I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy!” Meghan said, before quipping, “So, thanks for being here with me.”

READ MORE: Danny Baker slams ‘grotesque pantomime’ as Prince George wears suit