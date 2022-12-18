Warzone 2 Best Guns | Tier-Ranking Every Weapon In… | EarlyGame

In Warzone 2, there are dozens of guns to pick from. Some of them are strong enough to be considered the “meta”, others are merely viable, and even more are just trash. But which are which? Here is our complete tier-ranking of weapons in Warzone 2.

Here’s our ranking of every gun in Warzone 2, from best to worst… | © Activision

Just to be absolutely clear, this is a tier-ranking of weapons in Warzone 2.0, not in Modern Warfare 2. We do have a tier-ranking of all weapons in MW2’s multiplayer, if you’re interested, but that list is quite different to this one. In Warzone we need weapons to have better range, lower recoil, and higher-capacity mags than in the standard 6v6 experience, generally speaking.

We haven’t included secondary weapons because in Warzone 2 getting full loadouts is far rarer, and more commonly players will just be buying individual primary weapons anyway. Also, our tier-ranking is based on how these weapons will perform for a mid-skilled player. Higher-skilled players can get away with using less forgiving weapons, which might have a more impressive TTK, and lower-skilled players will need to restrict themselves to weapons with particularly low-recoil. But this list is based on how good these weapons will be in the hands of the “average” Warzone 2 player.

Note: The Warzone 2 stats API is currently available, so we can’t provide you with win rate or k/d ratio stats for these weapons. This list is currently therefore based on our opinion of the weapons after testing. We will update the list accordingly when we have the full data.

Ranking All Guns In Warzone 2.0

S-Tier Guns In Warzone 2.0

This is the best of the best, these are the “meta” weapons. Ideally, all 10 of your custom class slots will be occupied by a primary weapon from this category. And if you’re only interested in the absolute meta weapons and not the complete tier-ranking, we do actually have a smaller article that’s focused on the hard-meta in Warzone 2 right here.

S-Tier: TAQ-56 (SCAR-L) / Assault Rifle

It’s with great pleasure that we can announce the SCAR is back in CoD, and unlike MW2019, it’s actually good again! Yep, in both multiplayer and Warzone, the SCAR’s low-recoil and admirable damage over range makes it a great choice. Even the ground-loot version of this is decent, which is rare.

S-Tier: Lachmann-556 (HK33) / Assault Rifle

The Lachmann is probably the best AR in all of Warzone 2 right now. Well, to be precise, it’s probably the best AR for long-range. It has great damage over range, but more importantly you can build it to have incredibly low-recoil.

S-Tier: Kastov 762 (AK-47) / Assault Rifle

The Kastov is our personal favorite “do-it-all” AR right now, and it’s becoming our go-to in rounds where we know we’re only going to be able to afford one weapon. Because while it might not have the best recoil control, it’s incredibly forgiving and will produce good damage values even when you’re hitting the lower body or extremities.

S-Tier: Kastov 74u (AK-74u) / Assault Rifle

The 74u absolutely slaps in standard multiplayer, and might be the best 6v6 weapon that exists in MW2. But it’s also fantastic in Warzone, as a support weapon to long-range options like the RPK. Think of it like the best AR/SMG hybrid.

S-Tier: M13B (SIG MCX) / Assault Rifle

The M13 is back, and it’s a solid AR that particularly excels at long-range thanks to it’s very low recoil. Sure, the damage per round isn’t impressive but with Warzone 2’s incredibly low TTK it doesn’t really matter as long as you’re landing shots.

S-Tier: Fennec 45 (KRISS Vector) / SMG

The Fennec isn’t the most mobile SMG, but thanks to a ridiculous rate-of-fire it has the most impressive TTK in the SMG class. You’re capped at 45 rounds, which is a pain, but for close-range 1 on 1s this is probably the best weapon in the game.

S-Tier: Vaznev 9K (PP19 Vityaz) / SMG

The Vaznev also has a very impressive TTK, but unlike the Fennec it also has a very impressive strafe speed. The Vaznev can be thought of as the higher-skilled meta for this reason, as it’s becoming an obvious choice for players that are naturally more mobile.

S-Tier: Lachmann Sub (MP5) / SMG

The Lachmann has the worst TTK of the three SMGs in the S-Tier, but it’s incredibly forgiving and comfortable to use, with naturally low-recoil and great handling.

S-Tier: RPK / LMG

The LMGs are amazing in Warzone 2. In fact, I would go so far as to say this year will probably be the best year for LMGs in recent CoD history. And the RPK is a great example to explain why. It has the kind of mag capacity you want for Warzone, and great range potential, but critically, it isn’t that much slower than anything else. It’s probably because of the naturally slower-pace of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but these heavier weapons aren’t just getting out-finessed in every fight.

S-Tier: RAAL MG (XM250) / LMG

The RAAL is even more powerful than RPK in terms of raw damage, but the tradeoff is that it’s a little bulkier. Both are fantastic options and so it’s very much going to come down to your subjective opinion on their handling.

A-Tier Guns In Warzone 2.0

All of these guns are solidly viable, and you shouldn’t feel like you need to change them for S-Tier weapons if you enjoy them. They’re slightly worse than the S-Tier weapons, of course, but they will beat pretty much all ground loot and the vast majority of other weapons in Warzone 2.0.

A-Tier: STB 556 (AUG) / Assault Rifle

The AUG is great in both Warzone and multiplayer, but it’s not quite S-Tier in Warzone because the damage dropoff over range is just a bit too poor for an AR. Whereas on the 6v6 maps you don’t really notice that dropoff as much.

The classic AUG, what a shame they couldn’t call it that. | © Activision

A-Tier: M4 / Assault Rifle

The M4 is a great close-range AR / Sniper-Support, but it’s very “bouncy” thanks to all the visual recoil. We’ve tried to build this in a thousand different way, but there aren’t enough Pineapple grips in the world to get the recoil as low as you need for mid and long-range.

A-Tier: Chimera (Honey Badger) / Assault Rifle

The Chimera is an excellent sniper support, and it works well with the heavy LMGs as well. This is because it occupies that sweet-spot between ARs and SMGs, and we could see it rising even higher on the list if other weapons are nerfed in a future update (the Kastov 74u in particular is a direct rival).

A-Tier: TAQ-V (SCAR-H) / Battle Rifle

This heavier version of the SCAR is more viabel than we expected in Warzone, and it hits like a truck, with great damage-per-mag. Thankfully it uses AR ammo, unlike the TAQ-M. But it’s too situational to go into the S-Tier.

The TAQ-V can be made incredible in Warzone with this class.

A-Tier: Minibak (PP19 Bizon) / SMG

The Minibak was higher on the list just weeks ago but IW unexpectedly nerfed it very harshly in a recent patch. That said, 64 rounds by default and great strafe speeds are still such an advantages that the Minibak can’t reasonably be placed any lower than A-Tier.

A-Tier: VEL 46 (MP7) / SMG

Much like MW2019’s MP7, this isn’t an SMG with a crazy TTK, or even the best mobility. But it’s easy-to-use and thanks to such low recoil, effective out to pretty admirable distances for an SMG. Hence, a solid A-Tier weapon.

A-Tier: FSS Hurricane (AR-57) / SMG

The FSS Hurricane is stable, and it has 50-round mags by default. But unlike the P90, which also has 50-round mags, the FSS Hurricane actually does enough damage to win gunfights at the 15-25 m range.

Unlike other weapons in Warzone 2, the FSS Hurricane is based on more of a proto-type than a widely produced weapon. | © Activision

A-Tier: HCR-556 (AUG HBAR) / LMG

This is probably the lightest of the LMGs and so you could even risk using it as a main. The tradeoff is a poorer TTK at range than the other LMGs, but it’s still more than strong enough to qualify for the A-Tier.

A-Tier: RAPP H (HK21) / LMG

The RAPP is one of the easiest-to-use of the heavy LMGs thanks to a ridiculous rate-of-fire. Sadly, it’s not good enough at range to qualify for the S-Tier, but it’s absolutely a solid choice.

A-Tier: 556 Icarus (MCR) / LMG

The Icarus, like the HCR, is on the lighter side. And as you would expect this means it has a slightly worse TTK at long range than other options. It also has poor recoil control for an LMG, but thanks to decent handling speeds, this is surprisingly effective at close and mid-range.

A-Tier: EBR-14 (Mk 14 EBR) / Marksman Rifle

Yep, the EBR has made it. Shocking right? This weapon was pointless in Warzone 1. But, in Warzone 2, this weapon does significantly more damage per shot. You will need a good trigger finger, and it’s definitely a situational weapon (hence A-Tier and not S), but given the longer time it takes for gunfights at range, the M14 EBR can finally compete with other options.

A-Tier: Victus XMR (L115A1) / Sniper Rifle

This will probably move down in our ranking over time, but right now there’s a specific build which takes advantage of high explosive .50 ammo to make one-shot-headshots possible. Even with this little loophole being used though, sniping is simply a lot harder and less effective, so we can’t justify putting the Victus in S-Tier.

B-Tier Guns In Warzone 2.0

These weapons are right on the borderline of viable. They can compete with most of the ground loot, and they’ll beat the C and D tier weapons, but you shouldn’t use these in any of your 10 custom class slots.

B-Tier: Kastov 545 (AK-74) / Assault Rifle

Don’t get it twisted, the 545 is still a garbage AR. But ARs are naturally perfect for Warzone 2, so we have to begrudgingly put it in at least B-Tier. The 545 is basically just a worse, lower-damage version of the Kastov 762. Don’t bother with it.

B-Tier: M16 / Assault Rifle

The M16 got a huge buff in the first ever Warzone 2 patch, but it’s still at a huge disadvantage being burst-fire. Even if you have great gunskill, this weapon just cannot outgun the full-auto ARs. But thanks to those recent buffs, and when compared to every weapon in the game, we still have to put it in the B-Tier.

We’re never getting CoD 4’s M16 with Stopping Power back, stop dreaming. | © Activision

B-Tier: Lachmann-762 (G3) / Battle Rifle

People hate the 762 in MW2’s multiplayer, but thanks to this weapon’s access to the Lachmann platform, it can have 50-round mags. That gives the Lachmann 762 one of the highest potential damage-per-mag values in the game, and this means we can drop whole squads in a single mag-dump. For that fact alone it deserves a spot in B-Tier. Although sadly, you will need fantastic gunskill to land many of your shots becuase the recoil is filthy.

B-Tier: FTAC-Recon (AR15 in 6.5 Creedmoor) / Battle Rifle

The FTAC is really not great, and we contemplated with moving it down to C-Tier, but when you put it in full-auto and use it like a weird mid-range AR, you can shred through triple plate in milliseconds. The lower-capacity mags make it a risky weapon to use, however.

B-Tier: BAS-P (MPX) / SMG

The BAS-P was one of the Season 1 weapons, and it’s an SMG from the same family as the M13B. So it’s probably worth levelling for attachments. But we don’t think it’s worth using because it’s just so average in every category. It’s certainly viable enough to class as B-Tier but it doesn’t excel at any one thing in particular.

B-Tier: SAKIN MG38 (M249) / LMG

The SAKIN is definitely on the heavier side of the LMGs, but as we discussed when talking about the RPK, that’s not nearly as much of a negative as it was in Warzone 1. And in exchange for being a little heavier we get an LMG with great range potential, but it’s not quite good enough for A-Tier.

B-Tier: MCPR-300 (M98B) / Sniper Rifle

The MCPR was the most powerful sniper until the Victus arrived. Now that we have the Victus there isn’t much point using the MCPR, but it can still two-shot down (which is better than the fastest snipers in the game) and so it’s certainly viable.

B-Tier: Signal 50 (GM6 Lynx) / Sniper Rifle

The Signal is much the same as the MCPR; now we have the Victus there isn’t much point in using it. But, it can still two-shot down, and the fast rate of fire is a nice addition. Certainly no lower than B-Tier.

Even Ghost has a hard time lugging this puppy around… | © Activision

C-Tier Guns In Warzone 2.0

These weapons are noticeably poor, and will likely be outgunned by most other weapons in the game. However, they aren’t the very worst weapons, and might have one or two situational advantages.

C-Tier: SO-14 (M14) / Battle Rifle

This can take 50-round mags and be set to full-auto! So why have we put it so low? Because the recoil is insane. This thing kicks like a mule, and requires excellent gunskill to use effectively.

C-Tier: MX9 (AUG Para) / SMG

The MX9 is mobile and has an impressive TTK, but its fatal flaw is the magazine. The extended mag only takes 32 rounds. That’s the extended… the base only takes 25 rounds. This just isn’t enough for Warzone.

C-Tier: PDSW 528 (P90) / SMG

The P90 has a 50-round magazine by default and great bullet velocity, but it’s too much of a pea shooter to use effectively against armored targets. Certainly more of a multiplayer gun.

For those Warzone players who didn’t get MW2, the character pictured with a P90 here is one of the main villains, and an excellent character. | © Activision

C-Tier: Expedite 12 (Benelli M4) / Shotgun

Shotguns are either broken or trash in Warzone, and in Warzone 2 so far they seem pretty trash. The Expedite is slightly more viable than most shotguns because you’ve got decent magazine capacity and a fast enough rate of fire. But there are simply too few situations where this is going to win gunfights for it to be any higher than C-Tier.

C-Tier: Bryson 890 (Mossburg 590M) / ShotgunS

This shotgun is slightly worse than the Expedite in every way, but it just about gets out of D-Tier and in to C-Tier because its magazine fed. The ability to reload quickly makes it ever so slightly less trash.

C-Tier: TAQ-M (SCAR-H PR) / Marksman Rifle

The TAQ-M would be a decent battle rifle, but as a marksman rifle it uses sniper ammo. Given that this is such a low-power / fast rate-of-fire marksman rifle, the sniper ammo is used up very inefficiently. Too inefficiently for Al Mazrah, at least.

C-Tier: LM-S (PSG1) / Marksman Rifle

This will require three, sometimes even four shots to down an opponent. Given how slow and cumbersome the weapon is, the tradeoff is never worth it for that kind of poor damage output. It’s not quite D-Tier because we’ve seen a few kooky mid-range LM-S builds that we like.

C-Tier: LA-B 330 (M85?) / Sniper Rifle

This is too slow of a sniper with too poor of a rate-of-fire to ever be worth using over the other options, especially given it will take you at least two (and probably more) shots to down.

C-Tier: SP-X 80 (M2010 ESR) / Sniper Rifle

Exactly the same story as the LA-B 330. If you’re going to use a sniper and expose your position with a big optical glint, you might as well use a sniper that has a chance of getting the kill. But the SP-X is so low damage compared to heavier snipers that the enemy will almost certainly be able to get to cover and start challing back before you can get the down.

D-Tier Guns In Warzone 2.0

These weapons are never worth using, unless you’ve literally just dropped in, and you need to exchange your pistol for something.

D-Tier: Lockwood 300 (Beretta 686) / Shotgun

Two rounds. That’s it. That’s all you get. Put simply, that is not enough for Warzone. Even in the unlikely circumstance you get a down, you’re then completely vulnerable.

D-Tier: Bryson 800 (Mossburg 500) / Shotgun

This is just the slower-to-reload and therefore worse version of the Bryson 890. I really can’t think of any reason why you would use this, and I can’t see it ever becoming the meta even with some outrageous buffs.

D-Tier: SPR-208 (M24 SWS) / Marksman Rifle

Remember what we said earlier about there being no point using a sniper, which is going to make you vulnerable, if it isn’t powerful enough to down enemies? Yeah, that applies here too, but worse. The SPR-208, even within close range, will require multiple shots to get a down, and you’ll be killed before then.

D-Tier: SA-B 50 (FN-Ballista) / Marksman Rifle

Everything we just mentioned about the SPR-208 applies here too, but this is somehow even worse because it’s slower to aim-down-sight. Now if they give all bolt-actions the potential to one-shot down with a headshot, this could shoot right up to A-Tier, but right now it’s not worth using.

D-Tier: Lockwood MK2 (Marlin 30-30) / Marksman Rifle

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: the Lockwood MK2 is a badass weapon… but it’s not worth using. It’s definitely going to be more popular than the other D-Tier weapons because it is so cool, but when push-comes-to-shove, there’s no reason to use a weapon this slow when the damage is so comparatively poor.

And there you have it folks, our complete tier-ranking of all the guns in Warzone 2.0. Please let us know in the comments if there are any low-tier weapons that you think the community are sleeping on. Just put the weapon and the attachments needed below, and we’ll test the build.

Do you agree with most of the ratings? Or, do you think we were too harsh? Oh, and if you still need to get the S-Tier weapons levelled, here’s a guide on the fastest way to level (spoiler alert, you will need to buy a copy of MW2).

But buying MW2 could be well worth it if you already enjoy Warzone…