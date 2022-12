As the GameFi space continues its journey to attract gamers to a new gaming paradigm, community members shared their takes on what they think a mature GameFi project needs to succeed.

One Redditor suggested that GameFi projects need to appeal to several target audiences, including whales, who will provide funding; earners, who are mostly kids and people from developing countries; and those who play for fun, who will leave good reviews for the game.

