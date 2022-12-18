What Leaders Can Do To Adopt Green Living

The Earth’s temperature has risen since preindustrial times, and it is predicted to rise further in the coming years. As a result, the oceans have absorbed about 93% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gasses — making them warmer and more acidic — resulting in more frequent hurricanes, floods, and other extreme weather events, states the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Leaders, therefore, are responsible for taking action, not only for the sake of future generations but also for their own well-being.

Not only can warmer temperatures directly impact weather events, but they can also destroy the natural habitat and wildlife. For example, as the Earth’s temperature rises, so does the ocean’s temperature, causing fish to migrate to cooler waters, which can disrupt the food chain. In addition, warmer temperatures and changes in precipitation patterns can cause droughts, wildfires, and insect infestations.

According to the CDC, warmer temperatures can lead to more smog and air pollution because as the ocean warms and becomes more acidic, it releases harmful toxins into the air. This poses serious health risks to humans, like skin irritations and aggravating respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung cancer, and even death in children and adults. Consequently, “climate change is a global problem that requires a global response,” says Gerald Rys. Therefore, it is more important than ever for individuals and businesses to take leadership into their own hands and do their part in preserving our planet.

One trending philosophy among business leaders like Elon Musk is the promotion of greener living — a lifestyle focused on reducing one’s carbon footprint and making environmentally-friendly choices, much like how Musk revolutionized the EV car market with Tesla by creating a demand for electric vehicles that pollute less.

The term “green living” was first popularized in the 1970s by the publishing of seminal titles such as “The Greening of America” and “Living Downstream.” In recent years, however, the green living movement has gained momentum due to thought leaders promoting the lifestyle. Take Seth Leitman, for example. Often known as The Green Living Guy, Leitman is the founder of The Green Living Guy Productions, a green living concierge service that helps clients implement more sustainable, environmentally safe services into their businesses. The company conducts energy audits to assist businesses in developing green marketing campaigns, which has led Leitman to speak on behalf of Panasonic and Tesla at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Long Life Advocate for the Environment

Leitman previously managed $100 million projects with the New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and worked for a New York State Senator and the New York Power Authority (NYPA). While at NYPA and NYSERDA he developed and launched multiple clean energy technology programs. It is envisaged that these programs will help New York meet its aggressive climate goals.

Once he left the State, Leitman helped produce the Green Guru Guides, published by McGraw-Hill — a series helping individuals and businesses understand and take action on climate change.

Leitman believes that green living is not only better for the environment but also good for businesses. In a recent meeting with New York State Senators, for example, Leitman asserted that switching to electric school buses would drop the operating costs by roughly 75% compared to traditional diesel buses. While the initial purchase cost would be higher, Leitman argues that the investment in electric buses would pay off with lower maintenance, fuel costs, and cleaner air for communities. This view is supported by a study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), which found that electric buses are cheaper to operate than diesel buses once they have been in service for four years.

The study states, “If all U.S. school bus fleets were replaced with electric buses, the nation would save approximately $6 billion annually in fuel and maintenance costs.” These cost savings would be in addition to the $9 billion in health benefits that would be gained from reducing exposure to diesel exhaust fumes — a known carcinogen.

How Business Leadership Inspires An Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

“There’s good reason to believe that solving the world’s problems presents trillion dollars worth of economic opportunity,” says Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson. The conventional view that sustainability equals profitability is supported by research in the Harvard Business Review, which shows that sustainable businesses see more significant financial gains than their unsustainable counterparts. Moreover, the benefits of going green are not only environmental – they also have the potential to lead to increased profits, improved employee morale and a better reputation.

Why are sustainable businesses more profitable? According to Leitman, reducing energy consumption and waste production by investing in solar panels, electric vehicles, and wind or water energy can significantly cut monthly operating costs. Initially, it may cost more, but Leitman asserts if undertaken correctly, it can reduce expenses drastically over the long term while respecting the planet. Interestingly, companies with corporate social responsibility use ‘green marketing’ tend to have stronger brand loyalty among customers. A study by Nielsen shows that 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for a product if it’s eco-friendly and sustainably manufactured; examples of green marketing companies include Tesla, Patagonia, Starbucks, Nike, IKEA, and Timberland.

In conclusion, Leitman is right — sustainability is good for business. It lowers operating costs and attracts and retains customers. It builds a positive reputation and establishes firms as thought leaders in their industry. However, Leitman also points out that there is still much work to be done. That’s why businesses must promote green living and implement it into their own business. Ultimately, it is up to both individuals and companies to shift towards greener living. By doing so, we can help reduce our carbon footprint, preserve our planet, and protect ourselves from the harmful effects of climate change.