What Southgate was told to stop him quitting England before World





Gareth Southgate feared that he would have to quit his role as England boss only months before the World Cup before a conversation with his assistant Steve Holland forced him to change his mind, according to reports. The Three Lions boss is set to continue his reign until Euro 2024 after agreeing to remain in charge following a respectable showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 52-year-old came under immense pressure to keep his job only six months ago when England were humiliated 4-0 by Hungary in a UEFA Nations League fixture at Molineux. Fans chanted for Southgate to step down after six years in the job, despite guiding the nation to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final. Southgate, who is under contract until after the Euro 2024 tournament at least after signing an extension with the Football Association last year, is understood to have seriously considered his position after seeing his relationship with the fans break down following the game. World Cup LIVE – Mbappe vs Messi ‘issue’, Southgate stays, Beckham row

But according to The Times, an intervention from his trusted No 2 Holland convinced him to continue in the role and prepare his side for the World Cup. England eventually reached the quarter-finals before an agonising 2-1 defeat to France, who reached the final, after Harry Kane missed a vital penalty at Al Bayt Stadium. Multiple reports suggest Southgate will announce his decision to the FA to continue working in his role for the foreseeable future as England look to put their last-eight exit behind them and focus on Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany in just 18 months’ time. We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.