What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Premiere on

There’s no need to wonder if the Dutton family has been naughty or nice as we prepare for tonight’s all-new episode of Yellowstone (Season 5, Episode 7). Before we get started, we have some information on the show’s upcoming release schedule as inch closer to the holiday season. Yellowstone is off next week (Christmas Day), but will return for the midseason finale on January 1, 2023.

If you’re looking for a preview of tonight’s episode, Decider’s Nicole Gallucci broke down all the action from the trailer, including a stern warning from Beth, and Sarah Atwood talking about potentially impeaching John Dutton. Let’s head to the ranch, shall we? From start time to streaming info, here’s how to watchYellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 live online.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 7 PREMIERE?

The next new episode of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, December 18, 2022 on Paramount Network.

WHAT TIME IS YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 7 ON TONIGHT?

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 premieres Sunday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Can’t watch live? Encore performances air at 10:33 p.m. and 1:06 a.m. ET on the network. New episodes are also available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website/app.

Related, the series premiere of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 also airs tonight on Paramount Network (9:09 p.m. ET), with an encore presentation at 11:42 p.m. ET.

YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Yellowstone Season 5 live on the Paramount Network app and website. No cable login? Paramount Network offers a free 24-hour viewing pass for first-time users.

HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also stream new episodes of Yellowstone live or on-demand with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM. YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo offer free trials for new subscribers.

Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon.

WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON PEACOCK OR PARAMOUNT+?

Sadly, Yellowstone isn’t streaming on Paramount+. Season 5 won’t be available for next-day streaming on Peacock, but the new season should debut on the platform a few months after the season finale airs on Paramount Network.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5, EPISODE 8 AIR?

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8 (the midseason finale) airs Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.