Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2.0 DMZ?

Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded drops some fresh content for the exfiltration-style DMZ mode, including a brand new area called Building 21.

This clandestine biological laboratory is a secret in more ways than one, and players have been scratching their heads trying to figure out its location. As it turns out, Building 21 isn’t even in Al Mazrah, according to Infinity Ward.

The lab is a completely new area in DMZ and has not yet been added to the game. Here’s what we know about where to find it.

Where to find Building 21 in DMZ

Screenshot by Koh Wanzi/ONE Esports

Infinity Ward is intentionally keeping things under wraps, according to Charlie Intel. It is leaving it up to players to figure out how to access the building by themselves, and will not be making an announcement when the area finally goes live.

That said, internet sleuths already have a pretty good idea of what’s going on. With a new level selector available, players will likely be given a choice of whether or not they want to drop into Al Mazrah or Building 21.

This is similar to how The Lab worked in Escape from Tarkov.

But in order to access the new level, players will first have to find the corresponding access card in Al Mazrah and extract with it.

The secret laboratory is one of the ways to unlock the new Chimera assault rifle, in addition to providing other high-tier loot.

