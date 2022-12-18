Wintershall plans $800m investment to develop Norwegian gas field

Illustration of the Dvalin North gas field development offshore Norway. Credit: Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Dea and its partners Petoro and Sval Energi plan to develop the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea, with an investment of Nkr8bn ($803.6m).

The firms have submitted the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Located approximately 270km north of Kristiansund, the Dvalin North field is estimated to hold approximately 84 million barrels of oil equivalent of mainly gas.

The field, which is planned to start production at the end of 2026, will increase gas exports to Europe.

Wintershall Dea chief operating officer Dawn Summers said: “This field builds on our existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when Europe needs more energy.

“Committing to a development only the year after discovery is very rare, but shows our determination to supply natural gas to Europe through a major investment in Norway.”

The Dvalin North field is planned to be developed as a tie-back to the Heidrun platform via the operated Dvalin field, using existing infrastructure.

Wintershall Dea Norge managing director Michael Zechner said: “We are a firm believer in using smart, subsea engineering to supply the European market with vital fuel. Dvalin North will be our fifth operated subsea field in Norway and we are committed to investing in delivering even more.”

Production from the Dvalin North gas field will be exported to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid Norway via the Polarled pipeline.

Wintershall Dea operates the field with a 55% stake while Petoro and Sval Energi hold 35% and 10% stakes, respectively.