Wirex Launches 52 Tokens for Accessing Web3

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wirex, a banking alternative built for Web3, has listed 52 new tokens on their app. The cryptocurrencies will provide their 5 million customers straightforward access to the benefits of DeFi.

The addition is Wirex’s single largest release of tokens in one go, bringing the total number of cryptocurrencies to 130, and traditional currencies to 13. As the globe moves closer towards Web3, the company’s founders recognise the pivotal role that blockchain technology plays in a decentralised digital ecosystem. Wirex’s core mission is to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finances, meaning each token was strategically chosen to give everyday users more choice to utilise DeFi.

Tokens featured include CAKE, BRZ, BBTC, IMX, YGG, PLA, RNDR, CHR, and GMT, and will be supported on blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, Tron, Algorand, Optimism, Polygon, Stellar, Cosmos and Near. Tokens will be available globally to customers in the Wirex app from today*.

The launch includes NEAR token, powering the Near Protocol that enables developers to build and host dApps. The Protocol is an open-source, smart contract capable, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, offering highly scalable and user-friendly infrastructure for users and developers. NEAR token holders can pay transaction fees and be used as collateral for storing data on the blockchain.

Wirex’s leading digital payments platform will allow users to buy, hold, exchange and sell these tokens. Linked to their crypto-enabled debit card, they can be spent at over 90 million locations worldwide, and for every transaction made in-store or online, earn up to 8% Cryptoback™ rewards.

The news follows the company’s expansion of products available within the app, including the recent launch of DUO, a dual-asset high yield-generating tool that earns users up to 200% returns. In the first 10 days, over $25 million of DUOs were opened.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, commented: “We want our customers to fully experience the advantages of Web3. Combined with our industry leading UX, we’ve enabled access to some of the most popular dApps and tokens such as NEAR. This will give users the flexibility to easily use this new generation of the internet how they want.”

Marieke Flament, CEO of NEAR Foundation, said: “This partnership is an important step towards helping us achieve our vision of bringing Web3 to a wider audience. Wirex has built a strong and loyal customer base which we can leverage and introduce to the limitless potential of NEAR and the creators of Web3.”

To view the full list of tokens, visit: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/launch-of-52-new-tokens-0686

* some tokens and services may only be available in certain regions

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over 5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world’s first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 8% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market provider.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

| wirexapp.com |

About NEAR

NEAR is a high-performance blockchain built without limits. Designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable, NEAR allows anyone to build at scale and deploy at pace. NEAR’s vision is to create a network that enables people to reimagine finance, creativity, and community in new and inclusive ways. With NEAR, blockchain mass adoption is possible. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment. NEAR is backed by top VCs such as A16Z, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, and Baidu Ventures. | https://near.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761027/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex