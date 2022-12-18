World Cup LIVE – Mbappe vs Messi ‘issue’, Southgate stays,

David Beckham has not been received too favourably in Qatar with World Cup chiefs unhappy with what he has offered in his ambassadorial role.

Beckham was signed up to represent Qatar more than two years ago at a reported cost of over £120million. His face can be seen in various locations on billboards around Qatar and he has popped up throughout the tournament but, according to The New York Times, bosses are ‘exasperated’ over his reluctance to face questions on awkward issues.

For such a huge fee to promote Qatar and their interests, many figures of authority feel as though the country hasn’t received a good return on investment and Beckham has shied away from addressing issues that have invited scrutiny in recent months.

It also emerged on Saturday that one of his events during the tournament was cancelled after no one turned up. The former England captain was supposed to be part of a meet and greet at the Al Bidda fan park but set two conditions.

First, it could not be announced beforehand and secondly, the media could not be informed. As a result, no one knew it was happening with the event cancelled while Beckham was backstage.