World Darts Championship: Adrian Lewis is dumped out, while







Adrian Lewis was dumped out of the World Darts Championship after an impressive performance by Damon Heta

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis suffered a third consecutive early exit at the World Darts Championship, while Nathan Aspinall and Scott Williams impressed at Alexandra Palace.

‘Jackpot’ Lewis crashed out of the tournament after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Australia’s Damon Heta on Sunday afternoon.

Two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall opened his campaign with victory against Boris Krcmar in the evening session, while Scott Williams showcased his incredible talent by beating Ryan Joyce in the match of the tournament so far.

Sunday, December 18 – Evening Results Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith (R1) Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce (R1) Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish (R1) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar (R2)

Aspinall overcame a tricky customer in big Croatian Krcmar, closing out the night with a 3-1 success.

The 32-year-old 10th seed from Stockport, who less than a year ago suffered a wrist injury which left him fearing for his career, overcame a slow start for an ultimately comfortable victory.

‘The Asp’ reeled off three consecutive legs to take the opener before Krcmar struck back to level matters.

‘Dum Dum’ then punished Aspinall’s miss at double 5 with a 102 finish to lead in the third set before the Stockport ace nailed an 82 out-shot to regain the upper hand.

And it was job done as the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts finalist sailed through the fourth set to complete victory with a 97.8 average.

“I never make it easy,” Aspinall laughed. “I think I robbed the first set to be fair, but credit to Boris he played a great game. I dug deep, my finishing wasn’t quite there but I found a way to win.”

Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner Williams showed plenty of swagger on the big stage to defeat Joyce in a humdinger of an opening-round clash which saw 17 maximums to smash the record in a first-round match.

‘Shaggy’ Williams hits 10 180s, averaged 100.32 and pinned a stunning 164 finish on his way to a thrilling 3-1 success on his Ally Pally debut to set up a meeting with former world champion Rob Cross.

“I felt awesome today and that came out on the stage, I know what I’m capable of,” said Williams. “The first set I felt absolutely fantastic, then all of a sudden I started missing but then thankfully it came back.

“I’ve been practicing with Rob [Cross] recently and he’s been playing like he did when he won the Worlds.

“We’re good mates but we’re both here to do a job, it should be a good game.”

In the North American battle, Danny Baggish, who reached the third round two years ago, whitewashed Matt Campbell in impressive fashion to make it through to a meeting with Mervyn King in the second round.

In-form Mike De Decker caught the eye with a convincing display which saw him fire in eight 180s and hit half of his double attempts on his way to victory over Canadian veteran Jeff Smith.

Tale of the Tape: Williams vs Joyce

Sunday, December 18 – Afternoon Results Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa (R1) Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith (R1) Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1) Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis (R2)

‘Jackpot’ runs out of luck against red-hot Heta

Heta brushed aside Stoke-on-Trent star Lewis in straight sets with a 96.2 average, four 180s and 56 per cent on the doubles to move into the last 32 of the tournament.

Lewis looked out of sorts as he failed to progress from the last-64 for a third consecutive year, while Heta dropped just three legs to ease his way into the next round.

“A win on TV was always coming, I’m glad to have got the job done today,” Heta said. ‘I embraced playing Adrian because he is a name to be reckoned with and I think I rose to the occasion.”

Karel Sedlacek produced the highest average of the tournament to date as he posted 98.72 on his way to a 3-0 first-round victory over Australia’s Raymond Smith, while Luke Woodhouse defeated Ukrainian Vladyslav Omelchenko by the same margin.

Woodhouse landed three ton-plus checkouts on his way to booking a second-round meeting with world No 1 Gerwyn Price, while Omelchenko claimed the biggest cheer of the day when he nailed a 143 finish.

Madars Razma came through a hard-fought battle with Prakash Jiwa to secure a 3-1 victory and secure a meeting with two-time world champion Gary Anderson in the next round.

Monday at Ally Pally

World No 1 Gerwyn Price will begin his campaign against Luke Woodhouse

World No 1 Gerwyn Price will begin his bid for a second World Championship crown as the Welshman looks to repeat his 2021 heroics in the capital.

Monday, December 19 – Fixtures (1900 GMT) Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates (R1) Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron (R1) Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp (R1) Gerwyn Price vs Luke Woodhouse (R2)

The 37-year-old has his sights set on becoming the seventh player to win multiple PDC World Championship titles.

“I always think I’m going to win every tournament I go into, so does Peter [Wright] and so does Michael [van Gerwen],” claimed Price – the top seed at this year’s event.

“It’s nice to win the World Championship once, but to become multiple world champion – that’s my next goal, and there’s no reason I can’t win another three or four before I retire.

“I know what it’s like to win the World Championship, but I don’t know what it’s like to win it in front of a big crowd, with celebrations and family there, so that’s a big drive for me now.”

Monday, December 19 – Fixtures (1230 GMT) Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen (R1) Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nebrida (R1) Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams (R1) Jose de Sousa vs Simon Whitlock (R2)

‘The Special One’ Jose de Sousa takes on Simon Whitlock in a blockbuster afternoon clash at Ally Pally, while ‘The Bronzed Adonis’ Steve Beaton makes his return to the big stage against young Dutchman Danny van Trijp.

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – through to the final on January 3.