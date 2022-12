The Longshan Temple, Huashan 1914 Creative Park and Taipei 101 are also top attractions for tourists.

Tokyo took second place and it’s the perfect time to visit as Japan has recently reopened for tourists.

The Japanese capital was named the safest city in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit and the risk of violent crime is low.

Tourists can find endless attractions in Tokyo including the Meiji Jingu shrine, the Imperial Palace and the Tokyo National Museum.