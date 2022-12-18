Wow! Apple MacBook Air M2 price cut from 149900 to 115413, save a

Amazon is offering a huge discount and other offers on Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022). You can save up to Rs. 34487 on the laptop. Check offer details here.

The latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is available on Amazon with amazing offers. If you want a new Apple MacBook Air M2 2022, you can get it today from Amazon and save up to Rs. 34487. All you need to do is avail the laptop along with the discount and exchange offer. Amazon is offering bank offers too on the device. Check the Apple MacBook Air M2 price drop and offer details on Amazon here.

Apple MacBook Air M2 price drop on Amazon: Offer details

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022), 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage with 13.6 inch liquid retina display, backlit keyboard, and more in Space Grey colour option worth Rs. 149900 is available at a discount of 13 percent. With the help of the discount, the price of the MacBook Air M2 reduces to Rs. 130413.

And this is not all! You can reduce the price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 further. Wondering how? All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offer. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 15000 further off on the discounted rate of the laptop. All you need to have is an old laptop, in a good working condition to exchange. Both the discount and the exchange offer combined can fetch you a saving of up to Rs. 34487 on the Apple MacBook Air M2. After which, the price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 can come down to Rs. 115413.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided include flat Rs. 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 89940; Rs. 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 89940; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on Citi Credit Card EMI Transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; among others.





How to avail Apple MacBook Air M2 on offer Step 1:

Visit either Amazon’s website or mobile application and search for the Apple MacBook Air M2. Step 2:

Select the storage and colour variant of the laptop you want to buy. Step 3:

If you directly click on the buy now option, you will be able to get the laptop at the discounted rate. Step 4:

While, if you want to avail both the discount and exchange offer, you will first have to click on ‘With Exchange’ before proceeding to making payments. Step 5:

Also, you can opt for bank offers too if you have the card on which the offer is being provided.



