Wunderkind Ken Sharp delivers a 50-song set of eclectic melody

KEN SHARP

I’ll REMEMBER THE LAUGHTER

Jetfighter (2-CD Set)

4 Stars

By Lee Zimmerman

Ken Sharp could be considered a wunderkind of sorts, especially given the fact that he operates on either side of the printed divide. His bestselling books about KISS, The Beatles, Cheap Trick, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and other irrefutable icons reflect his abject devotion to pop music of a venerable variety, but it’s the music he’s been making as an artist for the past 25 years that demonstrates most decidedly that he definitely knows of what he writes. His influences are obvious; The Beatles and The Beach Boys are the usual suspects, but the sounds of Raspberries, Badfinger, Shoes and Cheap Trick are infused within the musical mix as well.

As a result, Sharp’s ambitions are barely contained, and with his sprawling 2-CD, 50-song set (!) I’ll Remember the Laughter, those energies are unleashed at full throttle. Working in tandem with producer and performer Fernando Perdomo, no slouch himself when it comes to productivity and proficiency, Sharp has managed to create an epic endeavor of a scope similar, at least in terms of intent, as The Beatles’ White Album, The Clash’s London Calling, The Beach Boys’ Holland or any other opus that couldn’t be contained within the sphere of only a single album.

That said, Sharp gives the listener a lot to absorb, and there are times when the overwhelming amount of music blurs the possibility of simply focusing on any specific song. So, too, it takes time to listen and linger, negating the possibility of finding focus. Nevertheless, the overall impression leaves one to wonder how in fact Sharp was motivated to produce so many songs while managing to pay such specific attention to every note and nuance. Nevertheless, the exuberance and enthusiasm is a constant throughout, and on songs such as “Lady Godiva,” “There Goes My Sanity,” Lightning Crash,” “Liquid Mercury” and a decidedly upbeat take on The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright,” it’s the energy and enthusiasm which come to the fore.

That said, echoes of The Beach Boys, The Beatles and ELO reverberate throughout, especially when it comes to the effusive harmonies shared in “Everything I Am,” “Maybe Next Summer” and “Say Goodbye to One of the Good Ones,” all of which benefit from ethereal arrangements, savvy and a shimmer. Taken in tandem, the music is exceedingly inventive, majestic and melodic, offering the impression that this is indeed an album for the ages. And in that regard, given both its quality and quantity, I’ll Remember the Laughter is hardly a laughing matter.

— Lee Zimmerman

Go to Ken Sharp’s Bandcamp page to order.