Categories
Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get More of ‘1883’ — But It Will Not


Yellowstone’s first prequel, 1883, told the story of the first generation of Duttons who settled the family’s land in Montana. The series starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Yellowstone’s fifth-generation rancher, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). 

Paramount has confirmed that fans will get more of 1883 in the near future, but it won’t be a second season about the Dutton family. Instead, the prequel will get its very own spinoff — 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.