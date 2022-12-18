‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7: How to watch free live stream,

It sounds like John Dutton’s fairly casual attitude toward being governor of Montana may be catching up with him as “Yellowstone” continues Season 5 on Sunday (Dec. 18). In Episode 7, titled “The Dream Is Not Me,” viewers should expect more scheming from Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) as they plan to take down John (Kevin Costner).

("Yellowstone" Season 5, Episode 7 will premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, on the Paramount Network.

As we saw in last week’s episode, Sarah, the hotshot fixer from Market Equities, has ulterior motives for getting intimately involved with Jamie, John’s adopted son. Jamie resents John for elbowing Jamie aside, and running for governor, the position Jamie has been coveting.

Sarah’s seductive manner, which apparently makes her unable to speak in anything other than a low, sultry voice, is all about getting Jamie to team up with her in a scheme to sue Montana, get John to quit or be impeached, reinstate the Market Equities deal, and get Jamie elected governor.

What does all this mean? Apparently Jamie is so ambitious he has no scruples, he’s burning with a desire for revenge against John, or he’s simply dumb as a post, since Sarah’s claims that she’s having sex with Jamie because she wants to — not because she has an agenda — haven’t been very convincing so far.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, John will be facing both good times and challenging times. Here’s what the episode synopsis says: “John deals with a problem with his herd; Sen. Perry delivers news to Rainwater; Jamie and Sarah plan their next move; the entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together; Beth discusses a new business plan concerning the ranch.”

What else may happen? Will Monica (Kelsey Asbille) deliver another lecture to Summer (Piper Perabo) about how cities like Portland, Bozeman, Phoenix and Los Angeles are “the opposite of nature?” How will series co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan deal with the not-very-compelling, and wildly unlikely, relationship between John and Summer? Just when is Summer going to do any environmental consulting for John, anyway? We’ll have to wait and see.

“Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 7, airs from 8 p.m. to 9:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount Network.

