Yellowstone Star Wes Bentley Sought Out Sobriety Thanks To Robert

At the NYC premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5, Wes Bentley opened up about his past struggles with drug addiction to Page Six and how he found some salvation during the darkest days thanks to the example of Robert Downey Jr. Bentley revealed, “I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death’s door, I guess, or at risk of it and I saw him be so bold and brave and open and it saved me.” The actor added that seeing Downey Jr. get sober inspired him and shared, “So I thought if I do that too, I can maybe pass that on to somebody else.”

The actor never revealed if he met the “Tropic Thunder” star, who got sober in 2003. Bentley told the publication that in 2009, “I met a guy who had been sober and didn’t know that I was struggling …” The actor then revealed that hearing the man talk about how great his life was now was enough to motivate him. He concluded by stating, “So that’s how that happened. So I just went to meetings, and the 12-step meetings really helped me a lot. I already had belief in God, so that kind of helps — the higher power thing.”