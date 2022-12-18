Zelensky begs ‘great liberators’ Britain to continue Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Rikshi Sunak to maintain Britain’s level of funding for Ukraine’s war effort and not to abandon his country in its hour of need. His plea comes amid fears that the new Prime Minister may be about to cut spending for Kyiv. According to BBC Newsnight, Mr Sunak has ordered an internal data-driven audit to assess the progress of the war and the significance of the UK’s military contributions to Ukraine.

This has led some senior Whitehall mandarins to fear that the PM may be pivoting to an overly cautious approach to the war.

A Whitehall source said the Ukraine President had “sensed what is going on” and has redoubled his efforts to convince Mr Sunak to stay the course.

The source told the BCC: “So he has been talking to Rishi.

He is trying to inspire him, saying the UK are the great liberators, the great fighters.

“We need you. Rise to that.”

Downing Street has moved quickly to deny that the British Government’s support for Kyiv is waivwring in any sense at all.