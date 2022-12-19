10 Most Ruthless Heroes In Movies

By definition, fictional villains are the wellsprings of villainy. They’re usually conniving, heartless individuals who seek nothing but their own advancement. While there are a few antagonists with relatable backstories, making them misunderstood fan-favorites, many of them exhibit classically evil features.





That said, villains don’t have a monopoly over ruthlessness — heroes aren’t always heroic, either. Movie protagonists occasionally bend the rules of morality in their favor, even if they’re not intrinsically wicked. Not every battle can be won on high ground, explaining why even the noblest of heroes make questionable decisions in order to achieve their respective goals.

10/10 Wolverine’s Fights Are Almost Always Extremely Bloody And Violent

The X-Men Franchise

Nearly all versions of Wolverine are essentially identical. Given his mutant healing factor and razor-sharp adamantium claws, Logan is a nigh-invulnerable powerhouse and one of the strongest characters in The X-Men franchise. Although renowned for his berserker mode, Wolverine is a surprisingly sensitive individual who genuinely cares about his team, even if he doesn’t know how to express his feelings in words.

He enjoys solitude, not because other people bother him but because he can’t bond with them on an interpersonal level. As a result of his distrustful nature, Wolverine’s fights are extremely bloody and violent. Anyone foolish enough to challenge him is bound to regret their life choices.

9/10 John Wick Is An Unyielding Force Of Nature

The John Wick Franchise

John Wick strictly sticks to his nonviolent philosophy during his retirement, but the unexpected death of his beloved dog effectively shatters his peaceful inner world. John goes on an unstoppable rampage throughout the city, hacking, slashing, and/or shooting every minion the movie throws at him.

The Tarasov Mob rapidly crumbles before this unyielding force of nature, until John finally reaches the boss and exacts his pound of flesh. John Wick is popularly referred to as Baba Yaga, a devastatingly powerful witch from Slavic Folklore. This epithet illustrates both his ruthless attitude and his overwhelming strength.

8/10 Imperator Furiosa Adapts To The Post-Apocalypse By Becoming A Ruthless Fighter

Mad Max: Fury Road

Imperator Furiosa wasn’t always a battle-hardened warrior. She originally belonged to the Vuvalini of Many Mothers before being abducted and sold into slavery. Furiosa suffers Immortan Joe’s feeble attempts to “impregnate her,” but the warlord eventually recognizes her potential for combat.

She subsequently transforms into a brutal fighter, winning several battles on behalf of the Citadel and even losing her arm as a result of her alleged loyalty. Furiosa’s decision to free the Five Wives doesn’t make her any less cut-throat; on the contrary, it shows that only someone as ruthless as Furiosa has the willpower to defy Immortan Joe’s dystopian regime.

7/10 Kevin McAllister Is An Evil Mastermind With A Cherubic Face

Home Alone

Viewers shouldn’t be fooled by Kevin McCallister’s cherubic face and bubbly demeanor — he’s clearly an evil mastermind with zero understanding of safety standards. In his defense, children don’t really have a strong grasp on morality, but this doesn’t mean he should be taken lightly.

Kevin’s brilliant strategies and makeshift Rube Goldberg machines ultimately prevent Harry and Marv from successfully completing their burglary. Furthermore, the robbers are beaten, burned, whacked, smacked, and covered with feathers before Kevin’s done with them. To quote the man himself, “you can mess with a lot of things, but you can’t mess with kids on Christmas.“

6/10 Leonidas Would Rather Go To War Than Submit His Kingdom

300

The warriors of Sparta were legendary throughout the Ancient World, having defended the Gates of Thermopylae against a massive Persian army. Their fictional versions in 300 are just as wild, although none of them are half as hostile as King Leonidas I of Sparta.

Played by Gerard Butler, Leonidas is the centerpiece that 300 revolves around, a leader who would rather go to war than submit his kingdom. While the film has been rightly criticized for its historical flights of fancy, nobody doubts Leonidas’ unmitigated ferocity. The King of Sparta ultimately perishes in battle, inadvertently proving that honor isn’t as valuable as life itself.

5/10 Oh Dae-Su High-Octane’s Brutality Is The Highlight Of His Character Arc

Oldboy

Oldboy deals with a range of problematic concepts, from incest and rape to mindless murder, but Oh Dae-Su’s indestructible resolve is the glue that holds the film together. After spending 15 years trapped in a strange room, he unleashes his pent-up rage and hatred on every enemy in his vicinity.

Dae-Su’s time in solitary confinement turns him into a shadow of his former self, preventing him from forming any real human connections. Oldboy isn’t supposed to be an exercise in morality but an exhibition of martial artistry and blatant brutality. As such, Dae-Su’s high-octane action invariably becomes the highlight of this electrifying movie.

4/10 Bryan Mills Doesn’t Even Try To Disguise His Lack Of Conscience

Taken

Like John Wick, Taken‘s Bryan Mills is a fighting machine, although his combat expertise pales in comparison to legendary movie warriors like Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. As a former CIA agent, Mills threatens Kim’s kidnappers with dire consequences if they fail to release his daughter.

His iconic quote — “what I do have is a very particular set of skills” — has since become a famous meme. Mills tracks his daughter down after torturing and killing countless extras, a human typhoon tearing his enemies to shreds. He doesn’t even try to disguise his lack of conscience, openly threatening to murder innocent people and leaving a string of corpses in his wake. Bryan Mills reprises his ruthless role in Taken 2 and Taken 3.

3/10 John Rambo’s Path Is Soaked In Blood, Guilt, And Self-Hatred

The Rambo Franchise

Rambo is one of the most famous film franchises in cinema history, rekindling Sylvester Stallone’s career as an action movie star. The titular protagonist is cursed with an extremely difficult childhood, not to mention all his emotional baggage from the Vietnam War. Despite his self-hatred, Rambo persistently endeavors to save his loved ones.

The problem is that he perceives everyone else as either bystanders or opponents, which naturally leads to a lot of bloodshed. However, Rambo frequently experiences contrition for his actions, proving that his ruthless character arc isn’t necessarily irredeemable. On the contrary, his ability to feel guilt makes him more human than he considers himself to be.

2/10 Aldo Raine Torments, Kills, And Scalps Countless Nazis

Inglourious Basterds

Aldo Raine is arguably the most memorable character in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. Brad Pitt’s portrayal is nothing less than perfect, from Aldo’s thick Tenessee accent to his flair for scalping any villainous heads in the vicinity. By his own admission, Aldo isn’t “in the prisoner-takin’ business [but] in the killin’ Nazi business.”

He and the Basterds kill so many Nazis that legends start forming around them. Although Aldo doesn’t get the opportunity to scalp Hans Landa, he’s unwilling to let this monster go punished. He forcibly carves a Swastika into Landa’s forehead, gleefully remarking that “this just might be [his] masterpiece.”

1/10 Sarah Connor Protects Humanity’s Future, Even If It Means Foregoing Her Own Humanity

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

If left alone to her devices, Sarah Connor would have never chosen to become a warrior. Unfortunately, her unborn son’s future accomplishments make her a major threat to Skynet, which is why the superintelligent AI entity sentences her to death. Despite not being directly involved with the Resistance, Sarah is forced to defend herself from both T-800 and T-1000, thereby transforming her into a vicious combatant.

She takes every precaution necessary to protect humanity’s future, even if it means foregoing her own humanity in the process. Like the equally ruthless Ellen Ripley from Alien, the Terminator franchise’s Sarah Connor remains one of the greatest female action heroes of all time.

