1923 fans overjoyed as Yellowstone spin-off ‘resurrects’

The Yellowstone franchise recently expanded with the premiere of 1923 which saw Hollywood legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford take centre stage. Fans were also overjoyed and remained enthralled to hear the show is narrated by Isabel May who starred in the prequel as Elsa Dutton.
1923 introduced fans to a new perspective of the beloved Dutton family, years before Yellowstone’s John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) was born.
The story picked 40 years after the events of 1883, which was set when the Dutton family first began their legacy.
1883 followed the family’s brutal journey to freedom as they fled poverty in Texas to the Great Plains.
While 1923 will serve as an extension of their lives in America from the 19th century to the 20th century, right after the First World War.
READ MORE: Strictly’s Helen Skelton to ‘miss out on victory’ as new data emerges
The premiere opened up with the supposed murder of an intruder who was chased and then eventually killed by Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren).
However, fans were left distracted when they recognised the speaker during the voiceover.
Speaking on the Duttons’ journey across America and Europe, she told the audience: “Violence has always haunted this family and where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”
Fans quickly took to social media overjoyed to discover the voice belonged to Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), who tragically lost her life in 1883’s finale.
Another viewer @darkmessiah2000 wrote: “HOLY S**T!!!! Taylor Sheridan knows how to deliver, 1923 is so freaking good, definitely one of the best Tv shows this year, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were amazingly, I highly recommend giving it a watch!!!” (sic)
Throughout the episode, she recapped the last 40 years and explained how her father James Dutton (Tim McGraw) raised his sons and some lived into the 20th century.
She recalled: “My father had three children, only one would live to see their own children grow.
“Only one would carry the fate of this family through the Depression and every other hell the 20th century hurled at them.”
From the 1883 finale, it was clear Isabel was the first of the three children to die and at the time her brother Spencer was yet to be born.
John Dutton Sr (Audie Rick) relocated to Montana with James and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill).
Fans also found out about Margaret’s tragic fate, as Isabel detailed: “A year later, he arrived to find my mother frozen in a snow drift and two boys, half-starved and barely able to speak.
“He raised them as his own and took my father’s dream and made it into an empire. Then the empire crumbled.”
1923 returns to Paramount Network on Sunday, January 1.
Source link