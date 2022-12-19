1923 fans overjoyed as Yellowstone spin-off ‘resurrects’

The Yellowstone franchise recently expanded with the premiere of 1923 which saw Hollywood legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford take centre stage. Fans were also overjoyed and remained enthralled to hear the show is narrated by Isabel May who starred in the prequel as Elsa Dutton.

1923 introduced fans to a new perspective of the beloved Dutton family, years before Yellowstone’s John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) was born.

The story picked 40 years after the events of 1883, which was set when the Dutton family first began their legacy.

1883 followed the family’s brutal journey to freedom as they fled poverty in Texas to the Great Plains.

While 1923 will serve as an extension of their lives in America from the 19th century to the 20th century, right after the First World War.

