5 Movies That Introduce Peaceful Aliens

Movies tend to reflect societal moods and trends. Science fiction movies are no exception to this rule. During the 1950s and early 1960s, aliens were most commonly portrayed as hostile creatures coming to Earth to kill people or destroy the planet. It wasn’t until a few decades later that the trend of friendly aliens in movies became more prominent.





These days, it’s not so difficult to find sci-fi movies that portray aliens as the good guys. While aliens continue to attack Earth in some cases, there are just as many of those who want to befriend humans instead. The best movies that introduce peaceful aliens make the viewers hope something like this could happen in real life as well.

5/5 E.T. (1982)

E.T. was one of the first major science fiction movies that introduced a peaceful alien, and it changed the genre forever. The Steven Spielberg movie focuses on children but can entertain the adult audience as well. E.T. ends up on Earth and has to find his way back home while pursued by hostile agents.

Fortunately for E.T., his new human friends, the boy Elliott and his younger sister will help him get back home. The movie speaks about the power of friendship and saying goodbyes to those we care about. E.T. is a charming and touching movie that shows just because someone doesn’t look human, it doesn’t mean they don’t have a big heart.

4/5 Starman (1984)

Friendly aliens can appear in many different stories, from comedies to romantic dramas. Starman fits in the second category. An alien is pursued by the government and finds unexpected help in the form of a widowed woman after he takes on the form of her late husband. The romance between the two main characters develops in an organic way, and their strengthening bond comes across as real. So much so that the movie’s finale might make more sensitive viewers cry.

Starman is one of the best-underappreciated science fiction movies of the 1980s, and it deserves more attention from the audience. It shows that love knows no boundaries and can exist even between very different beings. The movie offers a fair amount of action as well as romance, making it a balanced story. Karen Allen and Jeff Bridges in the leading roles don’t disappoint, and the chemistry between their characters helps make the story believable.

3/5 Paul (2011)

Even when aliens are peaceful, it can happen that the government or other people who’d like to hurt them pursue them. Paul is a science fiction comedy about two geek friends who encounter an alien named Paul when they travel to the USA. The movie includes many funny scenes, references to popular science fiction movies, and excellent acting performances from the likes of Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kristen Wiig, and Seth Rogen, who voiced the titular alien.

Paul is a foul-mouthed but ultimately friendly guy who has been around on Earth for decades, held captive and influencing the world from the shadows until he finally managed to escape. Instead of plotting revenge against those who wronged him, he just wants to get home – but not before he goes on an unusual road trip with his new human friends. A friendship between adults and an alien has rarely been done so well as in this movie, and together, the trio of Pegg, Frost, and Rogen create an unforgettable team.

2/5 Arrival (2016)

Finding out if aliens who come to Earth have peaceful intentions or not can be a difficult task. Especially if they speak a different language and think in a completely different way than humans do. Amy Adams plays Louise Banks, a linguist who is tasked with figuring out a way how to communicate with the alien visitors, who can be best described as huge insect-like creatures.

The movie focuses on the relativity of time and offers a surprising plot twist for many. The aliens who come to Earth might look scary but from the start to finish, humans are those who are aggressive and distrustful toward them. Other than the main talented human duo portrayed by Adams and Jeremy Renner, Arrival offers a thought-provoking story that will stick in the viewers’ minds.

1/5 Captain Marvel (2019)

Multiple MCU movies are space-themed, but Captain Marvel reflects the way people treat aliens the best. Initially, the movie presents Skrulls as the bad guys and Kree as the heroes. As it later turns out, the Kree are corrupted and most of the Skrulls who appear in the movie just want to lead a peaceful life with their families and not be persecuted by others.

Captain Marvel thus shows that just because somebody looks more human than others, since the Kree are more human-like than the Skrulls, it doesn’t necessarily make them the good guys. Despite her initial reservations, Captain Marvel and the Skrulls end up working together side by side. It’s not the only occasion in the MCU when the Skrulls help humans. Skrulls masquerading as Nick Fury and Maria Hill later work with Spider-Man as well while the real Nick Fury is out of reach.

