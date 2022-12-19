‘60,000’ British veterans to miss out on state pension boost

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed there will be a 10.1 percent rise to the state pension from April 2023, as the triple lock returns. The news has been welcomed by many older Britons, but not all state pensioners can expect to obtain the increase.

The state pension will only increase each year if a person lives in the following places:

The UK

European Economic Area (EEA)

Gibraltar

Switzerland

Countries with a social security agreement with the UK (but not Canada or New Zealand).

Those who live outside of these countries will not get a yearly increase, and are set to miss out on the 10.1 percent boost expected in April 2023.

The issue is commonly referred to as a ‘frozen’ state pension, and those affected as ‘frozen pensioners’.

This is because these individuals will see their state pension halted at the value it was when they decided to leave an eligible area.

READ MORE: Pension triple lock ‘needs reform’ for ‘means-tested’ payments