‘60,000’ British veterans to miss out on state pension boost

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed there will be a 10.1 percent rise to the state pension from April 2023, as the triple lock returns. The news has been welcomed by many older Britons, but not all state pensioners can expect to obtain the increase.
The state pension will only increase each year if a person lives in the following places:
- The UK
- European Economic Area (EEA)
- Gibraltar
- Switzerland
- Countries with a social security agreement with the UK (but not Canada or New Zealand).
Those who live outside of these countries will not get a yearly increase, and are set to miss out on the 10.1 percent boost expected in April 2023.
The issue is commonly referred to as a ‘frozen’ state pension, and those affected as ‘frozen pensioners’.
This is because these individuals will see their state pension halted at the value it was when they decided to leave an eligible area.
“My honourable friend will know too well of the history around this issue, and changing pensions after agreements have been made.
“But it’s something we are constantly looking at. I’d be more than happy to meet with my honourable friend to discuss where we are at the moment.”
The End Frozen Pensions Campaign, referencing Ms Ferrier’s comments, described the policy as “cruel”.
It added: “60,000 British military veteran are impacted by this injustice, which excludes them from the annual pension uprating.”
If a person returns to live in the UK, they will see their pension return to the current rate.
This can be done by contacting the International Pension Centre, or sending the international claim form to this centre.
For those who live part of the year abroad, they will need to decide which country they want their pension to be paid in. This is because people cannot be paid in one country for some of the year, and another for the rest.
Individuals should expect to be paid their state pension in local currency – and the amount they get may change due to exchange rates.
People can choose to be paid every four or 13 weeks, depending on their preference.
Those who have a state pension of under £5 per week will be paid once a year in December, the DWP states.
A DWP spokesperson previously told Express.co.uk: “This year we will spend over £110billion on the state pension and our priority is ensuring every pensioner, including veterans, receives all the financial support to which they are entitled.
“We understand that people move abroad for many reasons and we provide clear information about how this can impact on their finances.
“The Government’s policy on the uprating of the UK state pension for recipients living overseas is a longstanding one of more than 70 years and we continue to uprate state pensions overseas where there is a legal requirement to do so.”
