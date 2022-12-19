71% of Indian enterprises find multi-cloud architectures critical

🔊 Listen to this Article

VMware Inc., innovator in enterprise software, in collaboration with Vanson Bourne released a report on the Multi-Cloud Maturity Index. The new global study identifies the top challenges of those in the midst of cloud chaos.

The report covers regions in Asia Pacific, and elaborates the challenges and opportunities that Indian enterprises are facing in their digital transformation journey.

The report reveals that 71% of Indian enterprises name multi-cloud architectures as absolutely critical component to business success, particularly for organizations that are cure inadvanced stages of their cloud journey. However, the report also underlines the concerns about data sovereignty in India.

e increased during lockdowns, cloud computing technology played an integral role in driving digital acceleration and innovation and helped enterprises enhance speed, agility, and responsiveness. Furthermore, the report states that it is expected that by 2027, businesses all over the world will on average rely on more than two public cloud vendors. Currently, only 19% of surveyed businesses worldwide identify as “cloud smart.” The complexity of multi-cloud, security issues, and a lack of internal experience in multi-cloud.

Pradeep Nair, Vice President & Managing Director, VMware India, said, “The study confirms that multi-cloud is already a reality for Indian enterprises and is critical to drive greater profitability and revenue growth. However, concerns around data sovereignty, cost and security remain. VMware is uniquely positioned to help enterprises become cloud-smart – move faster and spend less – as they harness the power of multi-cloud.”

Pippa Thirkettle, Senior Research Manager, Vanson Bourne, said, “The results of this research piece are fascinating and really highlight the need for organizations to best utilize their multi-cloud operations in order to get the best out of their business. With just 19% of those surveyed globally falling within the most advanced cloud smart maturity group, it goes to show how much ample opportunity there is for others to improve. With organizations within that most mature group experiencing more favorable business outcomes such as revenue and profitability growth, it demonstrates the positive impacts organizations lagging behind can expect to experience if and when they get there.”