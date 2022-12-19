90 Day Fiancé: Jovi’s Latest Photo Reveals Yara Relationship

Jovi Dufren from 90 Day Fiancé has shared a spoiler about his relationship with Yara Zaya after the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode, in which they parted ways. Jovi, a 32-year-old from New Orleans met Yara, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, on a travel dating app. Yara found it difficult to adjust to an American lifestyle, amidst which she got accidentally pregnant and had to rush her wedding with Jovi. Yara was miserable in the U.S., especially with Jovi gone away for months for his job. However, she got the chance to visit Europe after she got her Green Card, but decided to stay back to help her family and friends who were suffering because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In the latest episode, Jovi who wasn’t agreeing to Yara staying in Europe finally accepted his wife’s decision. Jovi was leaving Yara and their daughter Mylah in Germany to go back to America, so he could return to work for three to four weeks. Yara admitted was a hard decision for their marriage, but she told Jovi she wasn’t sure how long she would stay in Europe. Jovi expected Yara to be there when Jovi was done with his job, which actually seems to have been the case, because Jovi shared a photo with Yara from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game. Yara, wearing her favorite beige outfit, stood next to Jovi, who had a beer in his hand. The game, in which the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons, was held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Why Fans Are Calling Out Jovi & Yara





Are Jovi & Yara Still Together After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Considering the game took place on Sunday night, Yara has clearly reunited with Jovi in the U.S. and is certainly still married to him. Upon seeing the couple together, many 90 Day Fiancé fans also expressed relief as they commented, “glad she came back to America” and “So I guess she flew back to the swamp after all.” Jovi seemingly didn’t add the photo as a spoiler, but to share the moment he saw his favorite team winning with his wife by his side. But yes, Yara returning to America means the couple has tried to iron out the differences between them as well.

When Jovi was leaving Yara behind with her mom, the Yara Zaya Shop owner reminded the cameras that she could have been alone with Mylah if she was in the U.S. but now she has at least her mother for company. “And now, this is my time to build my independency,” Yara added. Yara is tired of convincing Jovi that she deserves to be trusted. Yara revealed that Jovi realizing how to treat Yara as an equal is the only thing that would make her go back to the States.

Yara believed spending some time apart from Jovi would make him understand that and value her presence in his life. If Jovi didn’t change, Yara wasn’t sure if she even wanted to stay in the marriage. Meanwhile, Jovi, accepted that Yara and him may have had rough patches in the past, but this was the toughest one they’d come across so far. While Jovi was of the idea that he and Yara had their life together in America, it was only after the Europe trip that he realized they were on two completely different pages. All Jovi had hoped for was to find Yara and Mylah waiting for him when he got home, and it’s plausible that for this 90 Day Fiancé couple, that’s exactly what has happened.

More: 90 Day Fiancé: Why Yara Zaya’s Mom Is Being Slammed By Viewers

Source: Jovi Dufren/Instagram