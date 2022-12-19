Categories
A List Of The Most Searched 90s Christmas Movies By State Came


Every year, families around the country snuggle in and put on their favorite Holiday flick. Some families go the traditional route, and watch Jimmy Stewart experience the joy of Christmas in It’s a Wonderful Life. Some go for a modern romp like Elf, and love to laugh and learn some lessons while watching Will Farrell try to navigate the unfamiliar world of New York City. Many however find comfort in 90s favorites, like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Recently, the most searched 90s Christmas Movies were broken down by state, and there are definitely some unexpected searches. 

There are definitely some usual suspects one would expect coming from the list. The Santa Clause was the most searched 90s holiday movie, with 12 states having it at number one. In second place was Home Alone 2: Lost in New York which came in first in 10 states. However there were some shockers. Jingle All the Way was the number one searched film in 7 states. The film is a less than stellar holiday film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. Not exactly a modern classic, however it surprisingly left an impact, and a lot of people consider it top-tier. 



