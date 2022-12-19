A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine confuses buyer over ‘problem’

In the latest instalment of A Place in the Sun, Jasmine Harman showed couple Vicky and Marvin around the Southeast of Spain in Mojacar. The couple were looking for a holiday home to enjoy with their twins Paige and Oliver, with a budget of £250,000. Jasmine left them confused and with a difficult decision after showing two properties with exactly what they were looking for.

After looking at some properties in Mojacar, Jasmine sensed that the couple weren’t getting what they wanted out of the search.

So she decided to take them to San Juan de Los Terreros which she explained was more family-friendly and a place where their children could enjoy.

She showed them around a three-bedroom apartment with a spacious front balcony and a huge rooftop solarium with fantastic sea and mountain views.

This came with three separate pools, one for adults, one for children and a heated one outside for all the family.

