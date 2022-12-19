AAA: Florida gas prices down nearly 12 cents as travelers gear up

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a gallon of gas in Florida continues to drop for the fifth week in a row.

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline in Florida is $3.04 per gallon, down from $3.16 a week ago.

Mark Jenkins with AAA says falling oil prices and market concerns of a global recession have contributed to the lower prices.

“Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound,” Jenkins said.

The price of oil has dropped nearly 23% since November with the price per barrel at $74.29.

