AAR extends distribution relationship with Leach International

Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced an extension of its distribution relationship with Leach International Corp.

AAR will continue to stock, promote, and sell electromechanical and solid-state switch gears, such as relays, switches, relay panels, and power distribution units, to OEMs for new production, commercial airlines, and MRO providers, as well as to the military aftermarket, on behalf of Leach.

“AAR will continue to help Leach provide the highest level of service for our customers. Leach products are used in a wide range of applications, from commercial aviation to cutting edge defense applications, and AAR’s world-class support ensures Leach parts continue to set the standard for power distribution,” said Elijah Dobrusin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Leach. “Our extended agreement makes certain that customers can continue to operate and obtain their critical parts, even in this unprecedented supply chain environment.”

“This contract renews our commitment to Leach by buffering the supply chain and supporting Mil-Aero OEMs with their power distribution needs,” said Darren Spiegel, Vice President and General Manager at AAR. “Leach is the historic leader in aircraft electrification, and AAR is proud to enhance that mission.”

For more information on AAR’s OEM Solutions, visit aarcorp.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Leach

A leader in electrical power distribution since 1919, Leach International sets the standard for the design and manufacture of electrical relays, contactors, power distribution assemblies, electrical switches, relays, and control devices. With prominent customers in aviation, space, military, and railway systems, Leach has established a reputation as power distribution experts creating quality products built for longevity and mission-critical performance that meet customer schedule requirements. Additional information can be found at www.leachcorp.com.

