Actors Who Refused Roles In The Yellowstone Franchise – Looper

Though he stars in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” as Shea Brennan, veteran character actor Sam Elliott has not minced words when it comes to his feelings about “Yellowstone.” In a February 22, 2022 interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Elliott said, “I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan,” and described the series as “too much like f***ing ‘Dallas’ or something for me.” But shortly before that episode’s release, Elliott admitted on the Official Yellowstone podcast that he had been offered a role on the flagship series — and turned it down.

In the “Yellowstone” podcast interview, which was released on February 10, 2022, Elliott said that while he had never meet “Yellowstone” and “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan, he was familiar with his work as an actor on “Sons of Anarchy” and as a writer on features like “Sicario.” “I thought, ‘Wow, how can one guy have so many different talents going for him?'” he remarked. As Elliott noted, the pair eventually met and Sheridan offered him a role on “Yellowstone.”

“I passed on it, but during that time that he made that offer to me, we started talking,” said Elliott. Those conversations led to Elliott joining the cast of “1883,” and though he’s still not thrilled with its connection to “Yellowstone” — he told Taste of Country, “‘Yellowstone’ is all over ‘1883,’ we’re tainted by ‘Yellowstone,’ which on some level I can’t stand” — he’s also effusive in his praise for Sheridan. “This guy we’re talking about is a brilliant writer, he’s a genius of some sorts,” he said.