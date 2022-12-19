Adoptable Pet of the Week: Princess Jeannette

Meet Princess Jeannette from the Burbank Animal Shelter. She is a fluffy, talkative, and very active senior cat. She would do best as the only pet in an adult-only, quiet home and loves getting pets and scratches behind her ears. Princess Jeannette likes being around people, but also is content with having her own space.

Princess Jeannette has a thyroid condition that is controlled by daily medication that she will need for the rest of her life. The medication is inexpensive, but she is a senior and will require regular checkups with the vet. If you’d like a lovely fluffy companion to share your home with, Princess Jeannette would love to spend the holidays and her golden years with you.

To adopt this sweet senior girl, click on her link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A049489 to fill out an application and make an appointment.