Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of massive ‘bomb cyclone’

(CNN) — Key US airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of what’s forecast to be a brutal “bomb cyclone” of wintry weather in the Midwest and other regions later this week.
By Monday evening, United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, was already offering three separate winter weather waivers: One in the Midwest, one for Texas and another for the East Coast.
Change fees and fare differences will be waived for modified bookings within the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities within short rebooking windows this month.
United Midwest waivers: This is for passengers who purchased a ticket with United by this past Saturday, December 17, for travel between December 21 and December 25.
United Texas waivers: This is for people who purchased a ticket by December 18.
The waiver is for travel that was booked from December 22 to December 25. More than a dozen airports come under the waiver, including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Houston.
United East Coast waivers: This is for passengers who purchased a ticket with United by this past Sunday, December 18, for travel between December 22 and December 25.
About 50 airports come under this waiver, including Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Nashville, all the major New York City airports, Philadelphia, Toronto (Canada) and Washington, DC.
What other airlines are doing
Here’s what the other large US airlines had issued by Monday night (all information current as of 8 p.m. ET Monday):
• Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, issued a “Rocky Mountain and Midwest Winter Weather” waiver.
• Spirit Airlines, the discount carrier headquartered in Miramar, Florida, had not issued any weather-related travel advisories as of 8 p.m. Monday.
