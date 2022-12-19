AJ Pritchard opens up as he supports GMB’s One Million Minutes

The news programme asked viewers to pledge their time instead of money, in order to help those feeling lonely at Christmas.

With the cost of living crisis stopping people from getting out and about more, it’s never been more important to talk about loneliness.

In its seventh years, One Million Minutes hopes to encourage viewers to give their time to charities such as Alzheimer’s Research UK, Grief Encounter and Re-engage.

Over 404 minutes have been donated to help connect those who feel alone.

You can donate your own time here

