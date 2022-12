Online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc.’s

AMZN,

-3.35%

cloud-computing unit was awarded a five-year contract with the Navy valued at roughly $723.9 million.

The enterprise software license blanket purchase agreement provides the Department of Navy with access to Amazon Web Services’ commercial cloud environment, AWS Professional Services and AWS training and certification courses. Work will take place for a maximum of five years from December 2022 through December 2028.