Ambulance critical incident as hundreds of patients wait in North

According to the BBC, North East Ambulance Services have declared a critical incident due to mounting pressures. It comes as a result of “significant” delays for over 200 patients waiting for an ambulance.

Sharon Barbour, writing for the BBC on Twitter, wrote: “BREAKING: North East Ambulance Services declares critical incident due to extreme pressures.

“The incident was declared as a result of significant delays for more than 200 patients waiting for an ambulance And shortage of crews @NEAmbulance.”