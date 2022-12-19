Apple is reportedly working on ‘multiple’ standalone Mac displays

For the first time in years, Apple sells two standalone monitors for the Mac, a 27-inch Studio Display with a camera and Spatial Audio support, and the high-end Pro Display XDR starting at a whopping $4,999. According to a new report, Apple is working on “multiple new external monitors” that will likely launch alongside several Mac releases in 2023.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates that Apple is working on an upgrade to the 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR with Apple silicon inside to be released with a new Mac Pro. The report claims the update will add Apple silicon to bring the monitor up to date with the Studio Display that launched with an A13 Bionic chip in March.

Gurman doesn’t spill many new details about the new display, but we assume the chip means it will have a webcam and speakers, which are missing from the current model, as well as features such as Center Stage and Hey Siri support. The new Pro display will also likely offer ProMotion as found on the MacBook Pro.

As far as the other displays, Gurman has very little to say. He doesn’t specifically say if Apple is working on a new version of the Studio Display, but since he is suggesting that there are at least two new Apple monitors in the pipeline, it is logical to conclude that a new Studio Display is in the works too. The current model has received criticism for its high price, audio issues, and underwhelming webcam.

In 2019 the Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display launched together, but Gurman says Apple is not committed to the new Pro Display XDR launching at the same time as the Mac Pro as the new monitor isn’t as far along in development as the upcoming Mac Pro. In a previous rumor, display analyst Ross Young reported that a new display could launch in the first quarter of 2023 with several high-end features, including ProMotion and min-LED.

