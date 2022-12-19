Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based

Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company’s first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple had wanted to release a new Mac mini, along with the first Mac Pro based on Apple M series chipsets. Reportedly, Apple plans to offer the Mac mini with the Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro, which should both deliver healthy performance boosts for an actively cooled mini-PC. For reference, the Apple M2 achieves about 10% better performance than the Apple M1 in our benchmarks, despite only testing the former in a fanless system.