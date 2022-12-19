Apple TV+ offers first look ‘Liaison’ ahead of Feb. 24 premiere

Liaison [Apple TV+]







Apple offered a first look of its Apple TV+ thriller “Liaison,” a French-English language series that will debut on February 24, 2023.

Monday’s first-look at the show offers an official image of stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. It is the same image as the one that spread after filming of “Liaison” began in June, but one that has undergone the full post-production process.

Described as a high-stakes contemporary thriller, “Liaison” will explore how mistakes from people’s past can potentially destroy their future. The show will combine action with an “unpredictable, multilayered plot,” according to Apple, one where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

Spread over six episodes, Apple TV+ will globally premiere the first on Friday, Feburary 24, followed by one new episode every Friday until March 31.

The show has Cesar Award-winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green as the main leads, with the rest of the cast including Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, and Irene Jacob, among others.