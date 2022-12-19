Arizona Humane Society offers tips to keep pets safe during the

PHOENIX — This holiday season, the Arizona Humane Society wants to give you tips on how to keep your furry friends safe.

There are four different categories to monitor if decorating your house during the festive season that the common homeowner may not think about.

Be alert to what holiday plants one hangs around the house as many are toxic to animals when ingested, including holly and mistletoe. Pet owners can consider using an artificial plant instead, AHS said in a press release.

Be alert when setting up and decorating your Christmas trees by securely anchoring them and keeping glass and decorative lights high and out of reach from pets.

AHS also recommends covering the water of the tree with tinfoil or a blanket as tree water can poison your pets.

Pets will need a safe place with water, bedding and toys to stay calm, as well as an easily accessible kennel for comfort.

Since New Year’s Eve is a popular night for animals to run away, be sure to keep pets in an escape-proof space as midnight approaches, AHS said.

Those traveling with pets should also remember to keep updated ID tags and microchips, never leave their pet in the car, have a pet carrier and take their pet on frequent bathroom breaks.

If you think your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian immediately. Additionally, the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They can be reached at 888-426-4435.