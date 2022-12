An “Armageddon-like” explosion has ripped through a strategic oilfield in the east Siberian district of Ust-Kut, Irkutsk region.

The explosion sent massive flames leaping into the sky from the giant blaze at the Markovskoye facility.

The inferno raged throughout the night, as firefighters struggled to contain it.

The incident is just the latest in a series of fires at commercial and industrial sites in Russia, sparking fears of deliberate acts of sabotage.

More to follow….