Armin van Buuren presents a Web3 based fan community Armin’s All Access (AAA)

The iconic Dutch producer and DJ Armin van Buuren has launched a Web3 community for his fans called Armin’s All Access (AAA), the membership of which is offered through a digital piece of art created by the highly talented artist Rik Oostenbroek.

Through Armin’s All Access, subscribers can now get their hands on the artist’s exclusive stuff including previews of unreleased music, live audio DJ sets, and personalized merchandise. If that wasn’t enough, a private AAA community space is also included within Armin’s existing discord server along with direct contact from the artist himself. As of now, only 2500 members would be able to join the space for $199 and a share of this amount will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund’s SOS Forest project. Here’s what Armin had to say about his brand new web3-based community –

I started my journey an odd twenty years ago looking to build strong connections with people from all over the world through music”, Armin van Buuren says. “The pandemic caused a rift and made me realize just how important it is for me. Chatting in my Discord channel, which I launched a few months ago, took me back to the days of chatting with everyone in the IRC chat as I recorded the A State of Trance episodes, and that’s the personal touch I crave. With this brand-new, Web3-based community, I want to strengthen the connection even further and connect with my fans on a truly personal level again. – Armin van Buuren

For more information on Armin’s All Access, be sure to visit aaa.arminvanbuuren.com

Image Credit: SNDR / Provided by Armada PR