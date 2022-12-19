Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date window, trailers and

The Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date has been a tricky thing to nail down, but with the latest entry in the film series finally in cinemas, it hopefully won’t be long before you can traverse the dense jungles of Pandora yourself. Tackling the Western Frontier and using nature itself as your weapon, you’ll be tasked with pushing back the RDA forces and reclaiming what is rightfully yours.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an action adventure game from developers Massive Entertainment, whose previous offerings include the Division 2, and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. In Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll take control of the Na’Vi in a never before seen region of the planet; the Western Frontier. You’ll have to use every resource at your disposal to come out victorious in what will hopefully be one of the best PC games of 2023, or whichever year it ends up releasing in.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date window

A Ubisoft investor call in 2021 revealed that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will release in 2023 or 2024. This comes as somewhat of a disappointment to fans, as Massive Entertainment had originally planned to release Frontiers of Pandora alongside Avatar: Way of the Water in December 2022.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora trailers

It took nearly four years for Massive to release a trailer for FoP, with fans getting their first look at the open world game during E3 2021. In it, we get a glimpse of what life is like as a native to Pandora, cohabiting in peace with the flora and fauna of the planet. The RDA eventually turns up, and in the climax of the trailer, we see an aerial battle between the human forces and the Na’Vi.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora gameplay

While we’ve yet to see any Avatar Frontiers of Pandora gameplay, there have been several comments from Ubisoft, as well as the Snowdrop tech showcase video, which gives us an idea of what we can expect. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is going to be an FPS game first and foremost, with exploration and guerilla warfare your tools to overcome the immense odds.

From a jungle that reacts to your presence, to a dynamic weather system, Pandora is a living, breathing place that houses you, your enemies, and countless non-playable characters (NPCs). These NPCs will allegedly be aware of the state of the world – anything from your progression in the story, to the weather, or the time of day – this will affect how they treat you and their own surroundings.

Although the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date may be a ways off, there’s never been a better time to get acquainted with the Na’Vi. If you’re looking for details on Way of the Water, we have the entire Avatar 2 cast here, as well as the truth to those Vin Diesel Avatar 2 rumours. Pandora’s a ruthless place to call home, and James Cameron has never been afraid to bump off his characters, so does anyone die in Avatar 2? If you’re waiting on a home release to watch Way of the Water, we’ve got your back with how to watch Avatar 2, you just might be waiting a while, that’s all.