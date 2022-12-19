Bankers’ pay boosted by deferral rules, say BoE advisers

Bank of England advisers warned on Monday that rules to defer bankers’ bonuses have led to an increase in the pay of top executives in the UK.

The working paper found that delaying the payout of bonuses over longer periods had probably boosted the pay packages of senior bankers.

After the financial crisis, regulators across Europe set rules to prevent bankers from taking excessive risks to rake in bigger bonuses. In the UK, rules were set that meant 40 per cent of bankers’ variable pay would be deferred — or 60 per cent in the case of senior bankers — for a minimum of four years.

But the Bank of England advisers said that deferring bonuses for several years “reduces their net present value”, meaning that banks that sought to defer pay “would need to ‘compensate’ by paying them more”.

The findings come as the central bank and Financial Conduct Authority, the UK financial watchdog, consult the market, from industry bodies to investors, on removing a cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Measures to restrict executive bonuses to 100 per cent of salary, or 200 per cent with shareholder approval, were introduced in the wake of the financial crash.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn Statement that he would remove the cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of a wider package of reforms intended to boost the UK’s competitiveness.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had previously announced his plan to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses in his “mini” Budget in September, in an attempt to attract more bankers to London.

Douglas Flint, former chair of HSBC, has said that removing the bonus cap ‘won’t impact the amount of pay’ that bankers receive © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Some bankers welcomed the decision, noting that the cap had led banks to increase base pay for top earners to make up for the limit on their bonuses.

Douglas Flint, former chair of HSBC, said at the time that removing the cap “won’t impact the amount of pay” that bankers receive and that the sector would, in fact, have “lower fixed costs because base salaries will not be as inflated”.

Co-authors of the paper Ieva Sakalauskaite and Qun Harris, from the Bank of England’s prudential policy division, said that pay had “shifted from bonuses to salaries” for top executives and that the cap decreased banks’ performance “potentially by reducing bankers’ effort”.

The BoE and FCA also published a consultation paper on Monday outlining proposals to abandon the bonus limit. This would allow banks to rebalance pay “towards the variable component”, enabling lenders to claw back more in cases of, for example, gross negligence.

However, the consultation paper supported the continued deferral of bonuses, saying that the policy aimed to “disincentivise” individuals from taking excessive risks “without due consideration for the long-term consequences”.

Deferrals also provide an opportunity to re-evaluate the “outcomes of the risks taken [by banks] in order to assess the performance for which variable remuneration has been awarded”, they said.

The proposed pay changes come after a turbulent year for investment banks as a result of choppy markets and macroeconomic headwinds, including the effects of rampant inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Goldman Sachs said last week that it was considering reducing its bonus pool for thousands of bankers by at least 40 per cent this year.