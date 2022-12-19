Beatrice and Eugenie have never worn mum Sarah Ferguson’s York

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, wore the fringe diadem when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.

In 1947, the Queen herself wore Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara to marry Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

The tiara famously snapped when the Queen was getting ready, and it required emergency repairs shortly before the service started.

Beatrice’s decision to wear Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara was seen as a sweet tribute to the Queen on her big day, but her homages to the monarch didn’t stop there.