Before Call of Duty, Activision Was Linked With This Non-Existing

Movies and games are two entertaining pillars for people. Throughout the years both have given immense contributions to their respective audiences. And often collaboration between the two happen which produces content that reflects the best of the two worlds, like the ‘Alien series’.

But, this is not always the case. There have been situations where the film or the game was not able to live up to its counterpart’s reputation. To make things worse, there were instances where both the game and the movie fell prey to tons and tons of negative remarks. One such forgotten tale is about Mariah Carey and the Glitter Franchise.

Glitter: Call of Duty developer Activision’s failed attempt

Mariah Carey’s Glitter was released in 2001. The movie was a romantic musical drama that narrated the story of Billie Frank, an aspiring musician. In the same year, Activision, famously known for its Call of Duty series released the featured game. The game took the same title as its movie counterpart. The movie received tremendous backlash after its release and it affected the mental state of the actors in the film.

The reception the game got was not very different either. It received neutral to negative remarks. Many found the game simple and there was no ‘spark’ that engaged the viewer. Though Mariah Carey’s fans and casual gamers found the game to be innovative and the inclusion of songs from the movie was appreciated.

Compared to the film version, the game was considered to be better by several miles. More characters were added to the narrative. Thus, more opportunities were available in the game. The inclusion of Chris Jericho in the game added a surprise at the climax of the game. Players were given the option to choose two different endings. The game also included several mini-games as well.

Even though all these were included in the game, it did not get the expected fame. Though the game was released on different platforms, it didn’t find much success. A crossover sequel with Chris Jericho and Mariah Carey was considered. But later the idea was scrapped.

Mariah Carey: Post Glitter’s failure

The most affected person was Mariah Carey herself. But, she made an amazing comeback in 2005, which can be considered her resurgence. The singer is well known for her songs, especially the ones that are themed on the Christmas season. As for the game, it will most likely remain forgotten.

