Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Ranking Tennis begins

LAHORE – The 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 commenced at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Monday. The event is held annually in the memory of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan. All the top players like Aisam Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, M Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, M Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Sarah Khan and others are participating in this event. Total 270 entries have been received in nine different categories including men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, boys U-18 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, girls U-14 singles, boys/girls U-12 singles and seniors 45+ doubles.